Houthis warn of 'consequences' for any attacks on Yemen during Gaza ceasefire

Yemen's Iran-backed Houthi rebels claimed an attack on an American aircraft carrier on Sunday and warned of "consequences" for any retaliation during the coming Gaza ceasefire.

"The Yemeni Armed Forces warn the enemy forces in the Red Sea of the consequences of any aggression against our country during the ceasefire period in Gaza," the rebels said in a statement.

"They will confront any aggression with specific military operations against those forces without a ceiling or red lines."

An initial 42-day truce in the Israel-Hamas war is scheduled to begin at 0630 GMT Sunday.

The Houthis, who have attacked shipping in the Red Sea throughout the war in Gaza, said they targeted the USS Harry S. Truman and other "warships" with drones and cruise missiles.

"The American aircraft carrier was forced to leave the theater of operations," the rebels' statement said.