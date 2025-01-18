Ahead of ceasefire, Netanyahu says Israel reserves 'right to resume war if necessary' with US support

A day before the ceasefire is set to take effect in Gaza, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Saturday claimed that his country reserves "right to resume war if necessary", with support from the US.

"We reserve the right to resume the war if necessary, with American support," Netanyahu said in a televised statement, as he pledged to bring home all hostages held in the Palestinian territory.

"We are thinking of all our hostages...I promise you that we will achieve all our objectives and bring back all the hostages," he said.

Netanyahu added that the 42-day first phase, was a "temporary ceasefire."

"If we are forced to resume the war, we will do so with force," the Israeli PM said, adding that Israel had "changed the face of the Middle East" since the war began.

The pause in 15 months of war is a step toward ending the deadliest, most destructive fighting ever between Israel and the Hamas militant group — and comes more than a year after the only other ceasefire achieved.

The ceasefire between Hamas and Israel will go into effect Sunday at 8:30 am local time (0630 GMT), mediator Qatar announced on Saturday.

Both sides have hinted that an exchange of hostages for prisoners will happen only after 4:00 pm (1400 GMT), as families of hostages held in Gaza braced for news of loved ones, Palestinians prepared to receive freed detainees and humanitarian groups rushed to set up a surge of aid.

Earlier, Netanyahu demanded that Hamas provide a list of names of hostages to be freed on Sunday before any prisoner swap takes place.

"We will be unable to move forward with the framework until we receive the list of the hostages who will be released, as was agreed," his office said.

His statement came almost three hours after Israel had expected to receive the names, which Hamas was to give to mediator Qatar.

There was no immediate response from Hamas or Qatar.