Netanyahu warns again that Gaza ceasefire will not begin until Hamas provides hostage list

DEIR AL-BALAH: Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said early Sunday that the ceasefire in Gaza will not begin until Hamas provides the names of the three hostages it is set to release later on Sunday in exchange for scores of Palestinian prisoners.

Israel meanwhile announced that it had recovered the body of Oron Shaul, a soldier who was killed in the 2014 Israel-Hamas war, in a special operation hours before the ceasefire was set to begin. The bodies of Shaul and another soldier, Hadar Goldin, remained in Gaza after the 2014 war and had not been returned despite a public campaign by their families.

In a statement, Netanyahu said he had instructed the military that the ceasefire, which was to come into effect at 8:30 a.m., “will not begin until Israel has in its possession the list of hostages to be freed, which Hamas committed to provide.” He had issued a similar warning the night before.