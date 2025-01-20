Highlights | 'Golden age of America begins now': Donald Trump after being sworn in as 47th US president

Donald Trump, who overcame impeachments, criminal charges, and two assassination attempts to secure a second term, has been inaugurated on Monday as the 47th U.S. president. His return to the White House marks the beginning of Republican control over Washington, with plans to overhaul the nation's institutions.

Trump’s swearing-in ceremony, relocated indoors due to frigid temperatures, began at 10:30 PM IST. However, the day’s events kicked off earlier, as the president-elect attended a service at St. John’s Episcopal Church.

Here are the highlights as it happened: