Highlights | 'Golden age of America begins now': Donald Trump after being sworn in as 47th US president

Donald Trump, who overcame impeachments, criminal charges, and two assassination attempts to secure a second term, has been inaugurated on Monday as the 47th U.S. president. His return to the White House marks the beginning of Republican control over Washington, with plans to overhaul the nation's institutions.
Trump’s swearing-in ceremony, relocated indoors due to frigid temperatures, began at 10:30 PM IST. However, the day’s events kicked off earlier, as the president-elect attended a service at St. John’s Episcopal Church.
Here are the highlights as it happened:
They met the Bidens on a gold-trimmed red carpet, exchanging greetings and posing for photos ahead of a private meeting over tea and coffee.
“Welcome home,” Biden said to Trump after the president-elect stepped out of the car.
Biden wrapped his hand around Trump’s upper arm to escort him inside the mansion.
Speaking during a video call with members of Russia’s Security Council just before Trump’s inauguration, Putin said that “we hear the statements from Trump and members of his team about their desire to restore direct contacts with Russia, which were halted through no fault of ours by the outgoing administration.”
“We also hear his statements about the need to do everything to prevent World War III,” Putin said in televised comments. “We certainly welcome such an approach and congratulate the U.S. president-elect on taking office.”
Putin said Moscow is open to discussing a prospective peace settlement in Ukraine, adding it should lead not to a short truce but a lasting peace and take into account Russia’s interests.
It’s the fifth inauguration for Roberts, who swore in Barack Obama twice, Joe Biden once and now will stand opposite Trump for a second time.
In the first inaugural ceremony for both men, in 2009, Roberts and Obama combined to flub the constitutionally prescribed oath, then met at the White House for a rare do-over — just to be safe.
Donald Trump will start implementing a far-reaching agenda when he takes office for the second time on Monday, but a new AP-NORC poll finds that some of his priorities are a lot more popular than others.
Just over half of Americans favor eliminating taxes on earnings from tips, for example, while about one-quarter are neutral and only about 2 in 10 are opposed.
On the other hand, about 6 in 10 US adults oppose pardoning many of the people who participated in the January 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol.
“It has been the honor of our lifetimes to serve you, the American people,” the vice president and president wrote in identical posts Monday morning on the social platform X.
The posts both featured a portrait of Biden, first lady Jill Biden, Harris and second gentleman Doug Emhoff.
It has been the honor of our lifetimes to serve you, the American people. pic.twitter.com/OvrCIyWBd3— President Biden (@POTUS) January 20, 2025
First lady Jill Biden and incoming first lady Melania Trump have left the White House.
They were followed by Vice President Kamala Harris and Vice President-elect JD Vance, who left in a limo for the swearing-in at the Capitol.
“Very well, thank you,” Harris replied to a shouted question as she left the White House and headed to a waiting limo.
They left the White House after spending about 35 minutes in a private meeting.
They got into a limo for the Capitol for the swearing-in ceremony. It’s now less than two hours away.
The crowd in the arena is not discriminate with their cheers — anything from a man holding a “Joe Biden You’re Fired” sign to a shot of Rudy Giuliani has inspired enthusiastic applause — but a rare boo erupted from the crowd at the sigh of Mike Pence walking into the rotunda.
Soon after a much larger boo came for the Clintons.
Vocal Trump ally Elon Musk, the owner of Telsa and the social platform X, was seen along with Google’s Sundar Pichai and Amazon owner Jeff Bezos.
Facebook owner Mark Zuckerberg and Apple CEO Tim Cook were also in the audience.
The capacity shrunk significantly when the ceremony was moved indoors due to cold temperatures.
Musk has also been tapped by Trump to help lead an outside government group called the Department of Government Efficiency to slash bureaucracy.
All 9 Supreme Court justices are at the Capitol
The entire court entered, led by Roberts. Retired Justice Stephen Breyer also is there.
Dan Quayle and Mike Pence arrived on the platform with a standing ovation from members of both the House and Senate.
CEOs have better seats than Trump’s Cabinet members
The CEOs of Meta, X, and Amazon sat in front of the president-elect’s entire Cabinet — a nod to the importance Trump has given the heads of some of the most powerful companies and social media platforms over his agency heads.
While former Vice President Mike Pence is in attendance at Trump’s inauguration, his wife, former second lady Karen, is not.
Karen Pence snubbed the Trumps earlier this month at former President Jimmy Carter’s funeral, where she ignored Melania Trump’s efforts to shake her hand.
Michelle Obama also chose not to attend.
The former presidents in attendance — Obama, Bush and Clinton — drew applause from the audience.
Two former first ladies were there, too, but Michelle Obama skipped the inauguration.
She wasn’t with the former U.S. leaders and their spouses at former President Jimmy Carter’s state funeral earlier this month either.
No explanation has been given for her absences.
Donald Trump plans to issue executive orders as president that would end birthright citizenship in the United States and terminate the right to claim asylum, an incoming administration official told reporters Monday.
"We're going to end asylum... which creates an immediate removal process without possibility of asylum. We are then going to end birthright citizenship," the official said.
Only about 2 in 10 Americans approved of Biden’s previous decision to pardon his son, Hunter Biden, according to an AP-NORC poll from December — suggesting that his last-minute move to issue pardons to his family members may not be received well.
That poll found that about 4 in 10 Democrats approved of the pardon, while about 3 in 10 disapproved and about one-quarter did not have an opinion or did not know enough to say. The vast majority of Republicans and about half of independents had a negative opinion.
The bipartisan leaders of the 60th Inaugural Committee kicked off the ceremony by highlighting the importance of American democracy as the country is close to celebrating 250 years.
“Our great American experiment, grounded in the rule of law, has endured. So as we inaugurate a new president and vice president, let us remember that the power of those in this room comes from the people,” Sen. Amy Klobuchar, the committee chair, said in her speech.
Her Republican counterpart, Sen. Deb Fischer, echoed that sentiment.
“Our democracy promises the American people the power to change, to chart their own destiny,” Fischer said. “That’s the beauty that is the importance of democracy. It allows endurance, the permanence of a nation and never change.”
Vance’s wife, Usha, and their three young children were at his side.
Trump’s family surrounds him after his swearing-in.
He kisses his wife, Melania, on the cheek
"The golden age of America begins right now," he said.
“From this day forward, our country will flourish and be respected again all over the world. We will be the envy of every nation, and we will not allow ourselves to be taken advantage of any longer,” Trump said.
"I will very simply put America first," he added.
Congratulations my dear friend President @realDonaldTrump on your historic inauguration as the 47th President of the United States! I look forward to working closely together once again, to benefit both our countries, and to shape a better future for the world. Best wishes for a…— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 20, 2025
President Donald Trump declared Monday that America's "decline is over," framing his return to power as a rejection of the "radical and corrupt" establishment he claimed defined Joe Biden's presidency.
"My recent election is a mandate to completely and totally reverse a horrible betrayal and all of these many betrayals that have taken place, and to give the people back their faith, their wealth, their democracy and indeed their freedom," Trump said. "From this moment on, America's decline is over."
I will sign a series of historic executive orders. With these actions, we will begin the complete restoration of America and the revolution of common sense. It’s all about common sense.
First, I will declare a national emergency at our southern border. All illegal entry will immediately be halted, and we will begin the process of returning millions and millions of criminal aliens back to the places from which they came. We will reinstate my “remain in Mexico” policy.
I will end the practice of catch and release, and I will send troops to the southern border to repel the disastrous invasion of our country.
Donald Trump said Monday that he was "saved by God to make America great again," during his inaugural address as the 47th president of the United States.
"I was saved by God for a reason," he said during the speech at the US Capitol, referring to an assassination attempt against him on the campaign trail. "I was saved by God to make America great again."
“A short time from now, we are going to be changing the name of the Gulf of Mexico to the Gulf of America,” said Trump
US 'will withdraw from the Paris Climate Accord'
'I was saved by God to make America great again'
America 'taking back' Panama Canal
Will deport 'millions and millions' of 'criminal aliens'
Vows to 'tariff and tax foreign countries'
US policy will recognize 'only two genders'
US will 'plant the Stars and Stripes' on Mars
Will declare US 'national energy emergency' to expand drilling
- 'Just peace': Ukraine -
"President Trump is always decisive, and the peace through strength policy he announced provides an opportunity to strengthen American leadership and achieve a long-term and just peace, which is the top priority," said Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.
- 'Best days' to come: Israel -
"I believe that working together again we will raise the US-Israel alliance to even greater heights," said Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, adding "the "best days of our alliance are yet to come".
- 'Strongest' working together: Canada -
"We are strongest when we work together, and I look forward to working with President Trump," Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said, adding -- after Trump threatened to impose 25-percent tariffs on Canadian imports -- that "Canada and the United States have the world's most successful economic partnership."
- 'Closest ally': Germany -
"The US is our closest ally and the aim of our policy is always a good transatlantic relationship," said German Chancellor Olaf Scholz
Trump finished speaking after about 30 minutes.
It was a very short speech by Trump’s standards.
His 2024 campaign rally speeches often went on for more than an hour.
Trump’s second inaugural speech marked a major departure from his tone the first time he took the Oath of Office.
Back in 2017, Trump delivered an inaugural address that put aside the typical optimism and promises of unity with a dark portrait of national life as he spoke of “American Carnage.”
“From this day forward, a new vision will govern our land. From this moment on, it’s going to be America first,” he had declared then.