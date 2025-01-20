US President Trump says to declare national emergency, use military at Mexico border

WASHINGTON: Donald Trump will issue a raft of executive orders aimed at reshaping how the United States deals with citizenship and immigration, he said on Monday minutes after his inauguration.

The 47th president will set to work almost immediately with a series of presidential decrees intended to drastically reduce the number of migrants entering the country.

"First, I will declare a national emergency at our southern border," Trump said.

"All illegal entry will immediately be halted, and we will begin the process of returning millions and millions of criminal aliens back to the places from which they came.

"I will send troops to the southern border to repel the disastrous invasion of our country," he said.

Trump, who campaigned on a platform of clamping down on migration and whose policies are popular with people who fret over changing demographics, also intends to put an end to the centuries-old practice of granting citizenship automatically to anyone born in the United States.

"We're going to end asylum," White House deputy press secretary Anna Kelly told reporters, and create "an immediate removal process without possibility of asylum. We are then going to end birthright citizenship."

The notion of birthright citizenship is enshrined in the US Constitution, which grants anyone born on US soil the right to an American passport.

Kelly said the actions Trump takes would "clarify" the 14th Amendment -- the clause that addresses birthright citizenship.