Donald Trump vows to act at historic speed to fix 'every single crisis facing US'

WASHINGTON: On the eve of his inauguration, President-elect Donald Trump promised his supporters and countrymen that he will act at historic speed to fix every single crisis facing the United States.

We have to do it," Trump told his supporters at the Capitol One Arena, which was full to its capacity of 20,000 for a "Make America Great" victory celebration, with a large number of people waiting outside in chilling cold.

Trump, 78, made a stunning comeback when he defeated Vice President Kamala Harris in last year's general election to become only the second person in US history to be sworn in as the president after a gap of four years.

Trump, who will replace Joe Biden as the 47th president of the United States on Monday, arrived at the US Capitol on Saturday.

On a jam-packed day full of engagements, Trump addressed thousands of his supporters at what he called a 'victory rally'.