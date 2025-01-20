Then and now: What has changed as Trump returns to the White House

Trump once bragged about not having experience. Now he has plenty

Trump's first-term agenda was, particularly in its early days, often stymied by the courts and infighting. Many of his Cabinet picks quietly or openly worked to stop his ideas.

But Trump spent four years learning how legislation in passed, how to deal with world leaders and how to maximize the power of the office.

"We're going to do an even better job because now we have a tremendous amount of experience," he told reporters at a recent news conference at Mar-a-Lago, his Florida resort, as he reflected on how things had changed.

Trump has often cited his inexperience to explain why he had hired people whom he later regretted for bringing on board.

"I didn't know the people. I had to rely on people to give me names," he said during a Turning Point event in 2023. But now, he said, "I know the great ones. I know the smart ones. I know the dumb ones, I know the weak ones, I know the stupid ones."

Trump and his allies have also had four years out of office to lay the groundwork for his return. Long before his formal transition kicked into gear, allied groups such as the Heritage Foundation and the America First Policy Institute were working to draft hundreds of policy papers, executive orders and legislation ready to push on Day 1.