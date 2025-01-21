Trump signs executive order directing US withdrawal from the Paris climate agreement — again

The global context for Trump’s action is “very different to 2017,” Tubiana said on Monday, adding that “there is unstoppable economic momentum behind the global transition, which the US has gained from and led, but now risks forfeiting.”

The International Energy Agency expects the global market for key clean energy technologies to triple to more than $2 trillion by 2035, she said.

“The impacts of the climate crisis are also worsening. The terrible wildfires in Los Angeles are the latest reminder that Americans, like everyone else, are affected by worsening climate change,” Tubiana said.

Gina McCarthy, who served as White House climate adviser under President Joe Biden, a Democrat, said that if Trump, a Republican, “truly wants America to lead the global economy, become energy independent, and create good-paying American jobs," then he must “stay focused on growing our clean energy industry. Clean technologies are driving down energy costs for people all across our country.”