What is an executive order? A look at Trump's tool for quickly reshaping government

What are executive orders?

Essentially, they are signed statements about how the president wants the federal government to be managed. They can be instructions to federal agencies or requests for reports.

Many orders can be unobjectionable, such as giving federal employees the day after Christmas off. They can also lay out major policies. For example, President Joe Biden signed an order to create a structure for establishing regulations on artificial intelligence. But executive orders — and their policy-making siblings, the proclamation and political memorandum — are also used by presidents to pursue agendas they can’t get through Congress.

New presidents can and often do issue orders to cancel the orders of their predecessors. On his first day, Trump rescinded 78 orders and actions signed by Biden. Among Trump's rescissions was a Biden order that cancelled some of the orders signed by Trump during his first term.

As the American Bar Association notes, the orders do not require congressional approval and can't be directly overturned by lawmakers. Still, Congress could block an order from being fulfilled by removing funding or creating other hurdles.