Trump calls Washington bishop 'nasty', demands apology over pulpit criticism

WASHINGTON: Donald Trump on Wednesday called a Washington bishop "nasty" and demanded an apology, after she told the US president from the pulpit that he was sowing fear among the country's immigrants and LGBTQ people.

"The so-called Bishop who spoke at the National Prayer Service on Tuesday morning was a Radical Left hard line Trump hater," Trump wrote on his Truth Social platform.

"She brought her church into the World of politics in a very ungracious way. She was nasty in tone, and not compelling or smart," wrote Trump, after attending a service at the Washington National Cathedral given by Bishop Mariann Edgar Budde of the Episcopal Diocese of Washington.