Bishop rebukes Trump’s policies during inaugural service: Have mercy on immigrants and LGBT people, Mr. President

WASHINGTON: Donald Trump targeted opponents and touted a huge AI project Tuesday in a shock-and-awe start to his second presidency -- but faced defiance including a rare public dressing down from a bishop.

The Republican also defended his sweeping pardons of US Capitol rioters, including key figures from the far-right Proud Boys and Oath Keepers groups who were released from jail on Tuesday.

Trump has vowed a "new golden age" for America, signing a slew of executive orders in his first 24 hours on immigration, gender and climate that overturn many of Democrat Joe Biden's policies.

Flanked at the White House by the chiefs of Japanese giant Softbank, Oracle and ChatGPT-maker OpenAI, Trump announced a venture called "Stargate" which will "invest $500 billion, at least," in AI infrastructure in the US.

"This monumental undertaking is a resounding declaration of confidence in America's potential," said Trump.

Tech barons have swung behind Trump, with the world's richest man Elon Musk even joining his administration. Trump said he was open to Musk buying the Chinese-owned app TikTok to keep it open in the United States.

But Trump -- at 78 the oldest person ever to be sworn in as president -- has also promised retribution as part of what he says is a bid to overhaul Biden's "deep state."

His administration fired Coast Guard chief Linda Fagan -- the first woman to lead a US military service -- with an official blaming her "leadership deficiencies" and an "excessive focus" on diversity programs.