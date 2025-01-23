Mexican border states prepare migrant shelters as Trump begins deportation campaign

CIUDAD JUÁREZ: Mexico raised sprawling tents on the U.S. border Wednesday as it braced for President Donald Trump to fulfill his pledge to carry out mass deportations.

In an empty lot tight against the border with El Paso, Texas, cranes lifted metal frames for tent shelters in Ciudad Juárez.

Enrique Serrano, an official in Chihuahua state, where Ciudad Juárez is located, said the tents erected for Mexican deportees were just the initial phase of a potentially larger operation, and something authorities would scale up if the number of migrants gathering on the border continued to mount.

He suggested migrants from other countries expelled from the U.S. would be relocated to Mexico City or southern regions of Mexico as they've done previously.