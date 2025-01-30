Trump’s HHS pick RFK Jr struggles with vaccines, abortion, healthcare queries at confirmation hearing

WASHINGTON: Robert F. Kennedy Jr. came under withering attack from Democratic senators on Wednesday over his history of promoting vaccine misinformation and his sudden embrace of anti-abortion policies during a high-stakes confirmation hearing to become US President Donald Trump's health secretary.

In a contentious confirmation hearing to become the nation's top health official, Kennedy struggled to answer questions about Medicare and Medicaid, programs that affect tens of millions of Americans, or to provide details about how he would work to drive down health care costs.

Kennedy had faced a well-funded opposition campaign from Republicans and Democrats who highlighted his anti-vaccine rhetoric and support of abortion access. Democrats questioned his past remarks, while Republicans praised him for his ideas to reduce food additives and hopes to research a rise in diseases.

As President Donald Trump's choice to be Secretary of Health and Human Services, he ended Wednesday's three-hour hearing before the Senate Finance Committee with strong endorsements from Republicans for him to lead the department that accounts for $1.7 trillion in federal spending.

Critics argue he is dangerously unqualified, citing his promotion of debunked claims linking childhood vaccines to autism, his suggestion that HIV does not cause AIDS, and accusations that he stoked anti-measles vaccine sentiment in Samoa during a 2019 visit, months before a deadly outbreak. They also point to what they call a glaring conflict of interest: lucrative consulting fees from law firms suing pharmaceutical companies, as disclosed in his financial filings.

But Kennedy needs backing from nearly all Republicans to land the job. And one key vote from Republican Sen. Bill Cassidy of Louisiana, a physician who heads up the Health, Education, Labor and Pension committee that Kennedy will sit before Thursday, appeared still uncertain.

Kennedy had no answers for Cassidy, who asked the nominee to share plans for Medicaid reform, a multibillion-dollar taxpayer-funded program that covers health care for about 80 million people, including children. Republicans have said they might need to make deep cuts to Medicaid to fund Trump's proposals.

After Cassidy pressed him several times, Kennedy finally replied, "I don't have a broad proposal for dismantling the program."

He went on to misstate how the biggest programs at the agency work, eliciting corrections from senators throughout the hearing. Medicaid, he wrongly said, is fully paid for by the federal government — it's not; states and federal taxpayers fund it.

Later, he talked about Medicaid's "high premiums and high deductibles," although the virtually-free program has neither.

He appeared confused about questions on the hundreds of community health clinics the agency funds in cities across the country or the role it plays in a federal law that mandates emergency rooms to stabilize anyone who presents at their facility.

And on some of the most controversial questions—like his plans for abortion—he deferred to Trump. Kennedy, a longtime Democrat, had previously said during his failed presidential bid that he supported access to abortion but on Wednesday he said that every abortion is a "tragedy."