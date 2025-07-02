Hamas says discussing proposals after Trump pushes for 60-day-ceasefire deal

JERUSALEM: Palestinian group Hamas said on Wednesday it was discussing proposals for a Gaza ceasefire received from mediators, after US President Donald Trump claimed Israel had agreed to a 60-day ceasefire that would temporarily halt its genocidal operations in the territory.

Nearly 21 months of Israel's war on Gaza has killed at least 57,012 Palestinians, with more than half being women and children. Israel has also targeted and killed hundreds of journalists, health care workers and aid workers.

At least 33 Palestinians were killed in Gaza on Wednesday.

Hamas said in a statement on Wednesday it was "conducting national consultations to discuss what we received from the proposals of the... mediators."

It said it aimed "to reach an agreement that guarantees ending the aggression, achieving the withdrawal (of Israel from Gaza) and urgently aiding our people in the Gaza Strip."

Trump had on Tuesday urged Hamas to accept the temporary ceasefire, saying Israel had agreed to finalise such a deal. The Israeli government has not commented on that claim.

Without directly mentioning Trump's remarks, Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Saar said that "a large majority within the government and the population is in favour" of a deal to free hostages held by Hamas in Gaza.

"If the opportunity arises, it must not be missed!" Saar wrote on X.

Out of 251 hostages seized by Palestinian militants during Hamas's 2023 attack, 49 are still held in Gaza, including 27 the Israeli military says are dead.

On the ground in southern Gaza, civil defence spokesman Mahmud Bassal told AFP that five members of the same family were killed in an Israeli air strike on Wednesday that hit a tent housing displaced people in the Al-Mawasi area.