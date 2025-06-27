Israel allegedly drugs flour bags distributed as aid to Palestinians; at least 62 killed today in Gaza

Gaza’s Government Media Office (GMO) on Friday confirmed reports regarding narcotic pills of the type "Oxycodone" being found in flour bags distributed as aid to starving Palestinians by the US-backed and Israeli military-operated Gaza Humanitarian Foundation (GHF).

Expressing its "deep concern and condemnation" over the discovery of narcotic pills inside flour bags, the Media Office further raised fears regarding the possibility of such substances being ground into the flour, which the Palestinians have consumed.

"We have so far documented four testimonies from citizens who found these pills inside flour bags. More serious is the possibility that some of these narcotic substances were deliberately ground or dissolved in the flour itself, which raises the scope of the crime and transforms it into a serious attack directly targeting public health," said the statement published by the Media Office on Telegram.

“We hold the Israeli occupation fully responsible for this heinous crime of spreading addiction and destroying the Palestinian social fabric from within, as part of a systematic policy that constitutes an extension of the genocide it is waging against our Palestinian people,” it added.

"The Israeli occupation’s use of drugs as a soft weapon in a dirty war against civilians, and its exploitation of the blockade to smuggle these substances as ‘aid and assistance’, constitute a war crime and a grave violation of international humanitarian law," the statement said.

Meanwhile, at least 62 Palestinians were killed by Israel on Friday including at least 10 who were shot dead while waiting to receive aid at the distribution sites of the GHF in southern Gaza.