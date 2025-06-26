Israel kills 56 Palestinians, including 6 aid seekers; Spain condemns 'catastrophic genocide' in Gaza

Israel on Thursday killed at least 56 Palestinians, including 6 people who were waiting for aid at the distribution sites of the notorious Gaza Human Rights Foundation (GHF), an aid system backed by the US and operated by the Israeli military.

According to Gaza's health ministry, Israel has killed more than 500 Palestinians at aid distribution sites since the GHF began operations last month.

Rights groups and the UN has refused to cooperate with the GHF, slamming it as a "death trap" for Palestinians and accusing it of aiding Israel in its genocidal war in Gaza.

The UN has condemned Israel's "weaponisation of food" against the Palestinians after a three-month-long blockade of humanitarian assistance, which was partially lifted only to replace the internationally established aid distribution systems with the GHF.

The UN agency for Palestinian refugees, UNRWA, called the GHF an "abomination" that has put Palestinians' lives at risk, while a spokesman for the UN human rights office, Thameen Al-Kheetan, condemned the "weaponisation of food" in the territory.

Meanwhile, Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez on Thursday said Gaza was in a "catastrophic situation of genocide" and urged the European Union to immediately suspend its cooperation deal with Israel.