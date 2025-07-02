Ukraine military says has not been notified of any US aid suspension

KYIV: The Ukrainian defence ministry said Wednesday it had not received advanced notice of reductions to US arms shipments and said ending Russia's invasion required "consistent" support.

"Ukraine has not received any official notifications about the suspension or revision of the delivery schedules for the agreed defense assistance," the ministry said in a statement.

"We emphasize that the path to ending the war lies through consistent and joint pressure on the aggressor, as well as through continued support for Ukraine," it added.

Ukraine summoned a senior US diplomat earlier on Wednesday, urging its key ally not to cut or delay the critical military aid, a move which could thwart its ability to fend off escalating Russian air attacks.

Moscow revelled in the decision, saying it could bring the end of the war closer.

Kyiv has long feared halts to US aid after Donald Trump returned to the White House in January, having criticised the tens of billions of dollars in support and weapons sent by his predecessor, Joe Biden.

The US embassy's deputy chief of mission, John Ginkel, was summoned on Wednesday -- a rare diplomatic move usually reserved for foes and rivals, not vital allies -- amid uncertainty about what the cuts would mean for Kyiv.

"The Ukrainian side stressed that any delay or procrastination in supporting Ukraine's defence capabilities would only encourage the aggressor to continue the war," Ukraine's foreign ministry said in a statement.

The White House announced Tuesday it was halting some key weapons shipments to Ukraine promised by the previous US administration, but did not provide details on what would be cut.

Under Biden, Washington had spearheaded Western support for Ukraine, with Congress having approved more than $100 billion in aid, including $43 billion in weaponry.

Trump, who has held several phone calls with Russian President Vladimir Putin and pushed the two sides into peace talks, has refused to announce new packages and Kyiv has been corralling Washington's European allies to step up support for when US deliveries end.