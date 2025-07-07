Indonesia's Mount Lewotobi Laki Laki volcano erupts, spews 18-kilometre ash tower

JAKARTA: Indonesia’s rumbling Mount Lewotobi Laki Laki erupted Monday, sending a column of volcanic materials as high as 18 kilometers (11 miles) into the sky and depositing ash on villages, authorities said.

This comes just weeks after it caused dozens of flight cancellations to and from the popular resort island of Bali.

Mount Lewotobi Laki-Laki, a 1,584-metre-high twin-peaked volcano on the tourist island of Flores, erupted at 11:05 am local time (0305 GMT), the volcanology agency said in a statement.

"An eruption of Lewotobi Laki-Laki Volcano occurred... with the observed ash column height reaching approximately 18,000 m above the summit," the agency said.

It warned of the possibility of hazardous lahar floods, a type of mud or debris flow of volcanic materials, if heavy rain occurs, particularly for communities near rivers.

There were no immediate reports of damages or casualties.

Geology agency head Muhammad Wafid said in a statement the activity level at the volcano was "very high, marked by explosive eruptions and continuous tremors".

He also urged residents to stay at least six kilometres (3.7 miles) away from the volcano and to wear face masks to protect themselves from volcanic ash.