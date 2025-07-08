‘BRICS set up to hurt us, degenerate US dollar’: Trump reiterates tariff threat

US President Donald Trump on Tuesday claimed that BRICS was established to "hurt" America and "degenerate" the US dollar as he warned that the member countries of the bloc would face a 10 percent tariff.

Trump made the remarks while talking to reporters at the sixth Cabinet meeting at the White House.

"They have to pay 10 per cent if they are in BRICS," he said.

Trump said BRICS was set up to "hurt us" and "degenerate our dollar" and take the dollar off as the standard.

"And that's okay if they want to play that game, but I can play that game too. So anybody that's in BRICS is getting a 10% charge," he said, adding that this will be happening "pretty soon."

"Well, if they're a member of BRICS, they're gonna have to pay a 10% tariff. Just for that one thing," Trump said.