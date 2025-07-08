Trump says US to slap 50% tariff on copper imports, warns pharma could be taxed up to 200%

WASHINGTON: US President Donald Trump said on Tuesday that he would not extend an August 1 deadline for higher American tariffs to take effect on dozens of economies, while announcing plans for a 50 percent duty on copper imports.

The copper levy would come on the back of an ongoing probe into imports of the metal, broadening a slate of sector-specific tariffs Trump has imposed since returning to the White House. "Today we're doing copper," he told a cabinet meeting Tuesday, indicating progress in the investigation.

"I believe the tariff on copper, we're going to make it 50 percent."

Trump also said Washington would soon make an announcement on pharmaceuticals, but officials would allow manufacturers time to relocate their operations into the country.

"We're going to give people about a year, a year and a half to come in, and after that, they're going to be tariffed," he said.

"They're going to be tariffed at a very, very high rate, like 200 percent."

Apart from copper and pharmaceuticals, Trump has ordered probes into imports of lumber, semiconductors and critical minerals that could lead to further levies.

And beyond duties impacting certain sectors, Trump separately slapped a sweeping 10 percent tariff on goods from almost all trading partners in April. These would have risen to steeper levels for dozens of economies including the European Union and Japan, but Trump had paused their implementation until July 9.

The president this week again delayed their reimposition, pushing it to August 1 but insisting there would be no further delay.