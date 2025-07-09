Ukraine says Russia launched largest drone, missile attack of war

KYIV: Russia fired its largest missile and drone attack on Ukraine in more than three years of war, Kyiv said Wednesday after strikes that mainly targeted areas furthest from the front line.

The attack comes just after US Donald Trump said he would increase weapons deliveries to Ukraine -- reversing an earlier US policy announcement -- and accused his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin of talking "bullshit" on Ukraine.

AFP journalists in Kyiv heard explosions ringing out and drones buzzing over the capital after air raid sirens sounded.

The latest strike beat a previous Russian record of 550 drones and missiles set last week.

The Ukrainian air force said that Russia had attacked with 728 drones and 13 missiles, adding that its air defence systems intercepted 711 drones and that at least seven missiles were destroyed.