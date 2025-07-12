Boeing settles with a man whose family died in a 737 Max crash in Ethiopia

CHICAGO: Boeing reached a settlement Friday with a Canadian man whose wife and three children were killed in a deadly 2019 crash in Ethiopia, averting the first trial connected to a devastating event that led to a worldwide grounding of Max jets.

The jury trial at Chicago's federal court had been set to start Monday to determine damages for Paul Njoroge of Canada. His family was heading to their native Kenya in March 2019 aboard Ethiopian Airlines Flight 302 when it malfunctioned and plummeted to the ground. The wreck killed all 157 people on board.

Njoroge, 41, had planned to testify about how the crash affected his life. He has been unable to return to his family home in Toronto because the memories are too painful. He hasn't been able to find a job. And he has weathered criticism from relatives for not traveling alongside his wife and children.

"He's got complicated grief and sorrow and his own emotional stress," said Njoroge's attorney, Robert Clifford. "He's haunted by nightmares and the loss of his wife and children."

Terms of the deal were not disclosed publicly.