Ukrainians welcome US aid but see Trump’s 50-day ultimatum to Putin as too long

Senior Russian lawmaker Konstantin Kosachev commented: “Oh, how much can change both on the battlefield and with the mood of those leading the U.S. and NATO in 50 days.”

Russian President Vladimir Putin hasn’t budged when presented with previous U.S. deadlines and threats. In an interview with the BBC broadcast Tuesday, Trump said of Putin: “I’m disappointed in him, but I’m not done with him.”

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said Moscow “would like to understand what is behind this statement about 50 days,” noting that the Kremlin has offered to continue direct peace talks with Ukraine.

“Earlier, there were also the deadlines of 24 hours and of 100 days,” Lavrov said during an official trip to China. “We’ve seen it all and really would like to understand the motivation of the U.S. president.”

An assessment published Tuesday by Chatham House noted that “the exact details of what has been agreed remain hazy.”

“Putin will continue to judge Trump by his actions, not by his words — and so far, there is little enough action to be seen,” the London-based think tank said.

Military experts are trying to figure out whether Russian forces could use the window left by Trump to achieve significant territorial gains.

Russian troops are slowly ramming through the Ukrainian defenses in Ukraine’s eastern Donetsk region, the main focus of the Russian offensive. They are also trying to carve out a buffer zone along the border with the northeastern Ukrainian regions of Sumy and Kharkiv.

Russia currently holds about 20% of Ukraine. Ukraine's depleted army has recently been losing more territory, but there is no sign of a looming collapse on the front line, analysts say.