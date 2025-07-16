Alberta calls upon Canadian federal government to designate Lawrence Bishnoi gang as 'terrorist group'

CHANDIGARH: After British Columbia (BC), now Alberta is the second province in Canada that has called upon the Canadian federal government to designate the Lawrence Bishnoi gang as a terrorist group, as it is being accused of carrying out 'targeted killings' in the country.

In a joint statement issued on July 14, Alberta Premier Danielle Smith and Minister for Public Safety and Emergency Services Mike Ellis stated, "The Lawrence Bishnoi Gang is a transnational criminal network responsible for violence, extortion, drug trafficking and targeted killings, including here in Canada. Its reach is global, and its intent is criminal and violent.’’

"We stand with B.C. Premier David Eby and other officials across Canada in calling for immediate federal action. The federal government must use every tool available to dismantle this network and keep Canadians safe,’’ they added.

"We know that gang activity knows no boundaries and respects no borders, and Alberta wants to send a clear message: you are not welcome here. Formally designating the Bishnoi Gang as a terrorist entity will unlock critical powers, allowing provincial and municipal-level law enforcement agencies to access the necessary tools and resources needed to effectively disrupt operations and protect our people,’’ the statement said.

“We are committed to taking action to keep terrorist organisations, gangs and violent criminals from targeting and exploiting the people of Alberta. South Asian communities in Alberta and across Canada have been disproportionately targeted and affected by this threat,’’ they said.

The statement concluded, "The time for action is now. Alberta’s government is asking the federal government and Prime Minister Mark Carney to join them in taking a stand and acting to protect Albertans and all Canadians.’’

The Bishnoi gang has been linked to extortion attempts in BC, Alberta and Ontario.