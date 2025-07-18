Brazil's former President Bolsonaro ordered to wear an electronic ankle monitor

SAO PAULO: Brazil’s former President Jair Bolsonaro has been ordered to wear an ankle monitor, authorities said on Friday, in a move he described as "a supreme humiliation."

The development came as federal police conducted searches at his home and his party’s headquarters in Brasília, in compliance with a Supreme Court order.

The order prohibits Bolsonaro from leaving the house at night, communicating with foreign ambassadors and diplomats or approach embassies. The former president is also barred from using social media or contacting other individuals under investigation by the Supreme Court, including his son, Eduardo Bolsonaro, a Brazilian lawmaker who currently lives in the United States and is known for his close ties to U.S. President Donald Trump.

Bolsonaro is currently on trial at the Supreme Court accused of leading an alleged attempt to stage a coup to overturn the 2022 election in which he was defeated by left-wing president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva.