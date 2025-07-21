Russia launches a major aerial attack on Kyiv hours before high-level talks on support for Ukraine

MOSCOW: Russia unleashed one of its largest aerial assaults on Ukraine in recent months, only hours before the U.K. and Germany chaired a meeting to discuss U.S. President Donald Trump’s plans for NATO allies to provide Ukraine with weapons.

The attack killed two people and wounded 15, including a 12-year-old, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said.

In Kyiv’s Shevchenkivskyi district, a drone struck the entrance to a subway station where people had taken cover.

Videos posted on social media showed the station platform engulfed by smoke, with dozens of people inside. Kyiv Mayor Vitalii Klitschko said the station had to be ventilated in what he called an “enhanced mode.”

The heaviest strikes hit Kyiv’s Darnytskyi district, where a kindergarten, supermarket and warehouse facilities caught fire.

French Foreign Minister Jean-Noël Barrot arrived in Kyiv on Monday and visited some of the damage.

The hours-long drone and missile assault on Kyiv overnight into Monday underscored the urgency of Ukraine’s need for further Western military aid, especially in air defense, a week after Trump said deliveries would arrive in Ukraine within days.