Australia to reduce US beef import restrictions denounced by Trump as a ban

MELBOURNE: Australia announced it will reduce restrictions on U.S. beef imports in a move U.S. President Donald Trump's administration claimed as a major victory over "non-scientific trade barriers".

Agriculture Minister Julie Collins said Thursday that relaxing the restrictions designed to keep Australia free of mad cow disease, also known as bovine spongiform encephalopathy or BSE, would not compromise biosecurity.

"Australia stands for open and free trade — our cattle industry has significantly benefited from this," Collins said in a statement.

U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Brooke L. Rollins responded to Australia's annoucement by congratulating Trump on a "major trade breakthrough that gives greater access to U.S. beef producers selling to Australia."

She issued a statemeant under the leadline: Make Agriculture Great Again Trade Wins.

"American farmers and ranchers produce the safest, healthiest beef in the world. It's absurd that non-scientific trade barriers prevented our beef from being sold to consumers in Australia for the last 20 years," Rollins said.

"Gone are the days of putting American farmers on the sidelines. This is yet another example of the kind of market access the President negotiates to bring America into a new golden age of prosperity, with American agriculture leading the way," she added.

Australia has allowed imports of beef grown in the United States since 2019. But Australia has not allowed imports from the U.S. of beef sourced from Canada or Mexico because of the disease risk.

But the U.S. has recently introduced additional movement controls that identify and trace all cattle from Mexico and Canada to their farms of origin.

US cattle import controls satisfy Australian authorities

Australian authorities were "satisfied the strengthened control measures put in place by the U.S. effectively manage biosecurity risks," Collins said.

The timing of the new, reduced restrictions has not been finalized.

Trump attacked Australian import restrictions on U.S. beef when he announced in April that tariffs of at least 10% would be placed on Australian imports, with steel and aluminum facing a 50% tariff.

"Australia bans — and they're wonderful people, and wonderful everything — but they ban American beef," Trump told reporters then.

"Yet we imported $3 billion of Australian beef from them just last year alone. They won't take any of our beef. They don't want it because they don't want it to affect their farmers and, you know, I don't blame them, but we're doing the same thing right now," Trump added.