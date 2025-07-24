Melbourne’s Swaminarayan temple vandalised with 'hateful racial slurs'

MELBOURNE: The Swaminarayan Temple in Melbourne's eastern suburb of Boronia was vandalised with hateful racial slurs, the Australia Today reported on Thursday.

As per the report in the Australian news outlet, the Shree Swaminarayan Temple on Wadhurst Drive was vandalised with red-painted slurs demanding, "Go Home Brown C**t".

It reported that the same slurs defaced two nearby Asian-run restaurants.

President of the Hindu Council of Australia, Victoria chapter, Makrand Bhagwat, expressed deep shock at the vandalism of the holy place.

"Our temple is meant to be a sanctuary of peace, devotion and unity," he said as reported by the Australian Today.

Bhagwat in his remarks said that the temple, which hosts daily prayers, community meals and cultural festivals, draws congregants from across Melbourne's Indian diaspora.

"To have it targeted in this way feels like an attack on our identity, our right to worship and freedom of religion."

According to Australian news outlet, while Victoria's Premier Jacinta Allan is yet to publicly condemn the vandalism at the Temple. However, her office has sent a private message to the Temple management.

In her statement Allan said as cited by The Australia Today, "The Shree Swaminarayan Temple is so much more than a place of worship - it's a place of warmth and community... What happened this week was hateful, racist and deeply disturbing. It wasn't just vandalism - it was a deliberate act of hate, designed to intimidate, isolate, and spread fear."

Australia Today further mentioned her statement saying, "It was an attack on your right to feel safe and to belong, and on the values that bind us together. There's no place for it anywhere in Victoria. And it must be called out for what it is. Jackson Taylor raised this with me directly. He is a strong voice for your community, and I want you to know that we both stand with you. I'm advised that Victoria Police are taking this matter seriously, as they should. Soon, the Minister for Multicultural Affairs will visit the Shree Swaminarayan Temple to offer the support of our Government, and to listen to you and your community directly."