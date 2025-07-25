Hamas says ceasefire talks expected to resume next week after U.S. and Israel recall negotiators

CAIRO: Ceasefire talks between Hamas and Israel are expected to resume next week, a Hamas official said Friday, as Israeli strikes continue across Gaza and experts warn Palestinians are on the brink of famine.

Hamas official Bassem Naim said on Friday that he was told an Israeli delegation would depart for consultations early next week. Previous talks had been held in Qatar. His comments come a day after the United States recalled its negotiating team from Qatar and after President Donald Trump's special envoy, Steve Witkoff, said Hamas' latest response to the negotiations showed a “lack of desire” to reach a truce.

Witkoff said the U.S. will "now consider alternative options to bring the hostages home and try to create a more stable environment for the people of Gaza.” He did not elaborate on what those options might be.

Earlier on Thursday Israeli Prime Minster Benjamin Netanyahu’s office also recalled his negotiating team in light of Hamas’ response.

In a brief statement, Netanyahu’s office expressed appreciation for the efforts of Witkoff and the other mediators, Qatar and Egypt, but gave no further details.

A breakthrough on a ceasefire deal between Israel and Hamas has eluded the Trump administration as humanitarian conditions worsen in Gaza. Israel has come under mounting pressure for the catastrophic humanitarian crisis in Gaza and reports of people dying from causes related to malnutrition.

In recent days more then two dozen Western-aligned countries and more than 100 charity and human rights groups have called for an end to the war, harshly criticizing Israel’s blockade and a new aid delivery model it has rolled out. The charities and rights groups said even their own staff were struggling to get enough food.