Israel begins daily pause in fighting in 3 Gaza areas to allow 'minimal' aid as hunger grows

DEIR AL-BALAH, Gaza Strip: The Israeli military on Sunday began limited pauses in fighting in three populated areas of Gaza for 10 hours a day, part of measures including airdrops as concerns grow over surging hunger and as Israel faces criticism over its conduct in the 21-month war.

The military said the “tactical pause” in Gaza City, Deir al-Balah and Muwasi, all with large populations, would increase humanitarian aid entering the territory. The 10:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. pause is daily until further notice.

“Whichever path we choose, we will have to continue to allow the entry of minimal humanitarian supplies," Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said.

As the military had warned, combat operations continued otherwise. Health officials in Gaza said Israeli strikes killed at least 41 Palestinians from late Saturday into Sunday, including 26 seeking aid.

Images of emaciated children have fanned criticism of Israel, including by allies, who call for the war's end. Israel has restricted aid to Gaza's population of over 2 million because it says Hamas siphons it off to bolster its rule, without providing evidence. Much of the population, squeezed into ever-smaller patches of land, now relies on aid.

“I came to get flour for my children because they have not tasted flour for more than a week, and thank God, God provided me with a kilo of rice with difficulty,” said Sabreen Hassona, as other Palestinians trudged along a dusty road carrying sacks of food.