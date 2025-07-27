Israel seizes Gaza-bound civilian vessel carrying humanitarian aid; 'abducts' 21 activists

The Israeli military has violently intercepted a Gaza-bound aid ship seeking to break Israel's "illegal, genocidal" blockade of the Palestinian territory, "abducting" 21 international activists and journalists and seizing all cargo, including baby formula, food and medicine, the Freedom Flotilla Coalition said Sunday.

The coalition that operates the vessel Handala said the Israeli military intercepted the ship in international waters about 40 nautical miles from Gaza, cutting the cameras and communication, just before midnight Saturday.

"The unarmed boat was carrying life-saving supplies when it was boarded by Israeli forces, its passengers abducted, and its cargo seized. The interception occurred in international waters outside Palestinian territorial waters off Gaza, in violation of international maritime law,'' the group said in a statement.

"All cargo was non-military, civilian, and intended for direct distribution to a population facing deliberate starvation and medical collapse under Israel’s illegal blockade," it added.

The Israeli military had no immediate comment. Israel's Foreign Ministry posted on X early Sunday that the Navy stopped the vessel and was bringing it to shore.