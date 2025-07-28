Five killed, gunman shoots self in mass shooting in Thailand's Bangkok

Six, including the gunman who opened the fire, have been killed in a mass shooting in Thailand, reported Reuters. The gunman took his own life after opening fire in the marketplace.

A gunman killed security guards and wounded one other person in a mass shooting at a popular fresh food market in Thailand's capital on Monday, police said.

"Police are investigating the motive. So far it's a mass shooting," Worapat Sukthai, deputy police chief of Bangkok's Bang Sue district where the incident took place, told AFP.

He said the police were working to identify him, as well as investigating "for any possible link" to the current border clashes between Thailand and Cambodia.

The attack took place at Or Tor Kor Market, a short distance from Chatuchak market which is a major tourist destination in Bangkok and throngs with visitors every weekend.

Mass shootings are not uncommon in Thailand, where firearms can be obtained relatively easily due to lax gun control enforcement.