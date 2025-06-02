Six people injured in petrol bomb attack at pro-Israel protest in Colorado

Molotov cocktails

In one video apparently of the attack, a shirtless man holding clear bottles in his hands is seen pacing as the grass in front of him burns.

He can be heard screaming "End Zionists!" and "They are killers!" towards several people in red t-shirts as they tend to a person lying on the ground. Other images showed billowing black smoke.

The six people injured were aged between 67 and 88, and had all be transported to local hospitals, Michalek said.

Boulder Police Chief Steve Redfearn told reporters that "at least one victim was very seriously injured, probably safe to say critical condition."

The suspected perpetrator had also been injured before being taken into custody, Redfearn said.

He hailed the bravery of the responding officers, who "immediately ran into a chaotic situation where a man was throwing Molotov cocktails and using other devices to hurt people."

Asked if it was a terror attack against the protesters, Redfearn insisted it was "way too early to speculate motive" behind the violence, which took place shortly before 1:30 pm (1930 GMT).

There had initially been reports of a possible second perpetrator, but Redfearn stressed that "at this point, we do not believe that there is an additional suspect at large."

"We're fairly confident we have the lone suspect in custody."

FBI chief Kash Patel immediately described Sunday's incident as "a targeted terror attack," while Colorado Attorney General Phil Weiser labeled it "a hate crime."

"People may have differing views about world events and the Israeli-Hamas conflict, but violence is never the answer to settling differences. Hate has no place in Colorado," Weiser said.

The White House said President Donald Trump has been briefed on the incident.