Israel attacks starving Palestinians at aid site in Rafah, kills 27, including 3 children; strikes across Gaza kill 8

Israel on Tuesday attacked starving Palestinians waiting for humanitarian assistance at the newly established US-backed Gaza Humanitarian Foundation's (GHF) aid site in southern Gaza’s Rafah, killing at least 27, including three children and two women. Dozens of others were also injured in the attack.

Israeli strikes across Gaza on Tuesday killed more people bringing the death toll to 35, which includes children.

In Khan Younis, six Palestinians, including two children, were killed in three different strikes targeting homes and tents for displaced people, according to the Palestinian news agency Wafa.

Two more people were killed and others injured in an Israeli strike on a group of civilians in Jabalia town, northern Gaza, according to Wafa.

Israel has continuously attacked desperate Palestinians who were lined up, waiting for the much-needed humanitarian assistance at aid points set up by the Israeli military since May 27, when the GHF started its operations.

The US-backed aid distribution system was established following Israel's announcement that it would allow "limited" entry of humanitarian assistance into the war-ravaged territory after its three-month-long aid blockade that pushed the entire Gaza population into a famine-like situation, killing at least 57, mostly children, including infants.

The UN and several aid groups have called the aid system operated by GHF a "death trap" for Palestinians and accused it of helping Israel in its genocidal war against Gaza. UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has called for an independent investigation into Israel's repeated attacks against Palestinain aid seekers.

Palestinian Medical Relief Society called the attack a war crime and said it is an inhumane activity.