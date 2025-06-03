UK MPs question Pakistan's aid misuse, back India's anti-terror stand in meet with multi-party delegation

LONDON: UK MP Bob Blackman on Tuesday raised critical concerns over Pakistan's use of international aid money during a meeting with the all-party delegation led by BJP MP Ravi Shankar Prasad in London, questioning whether funds meant for the country's development were being diverted to purchase Chinese weapons for terrorism against India.

The BJP MP-led all-party delegation earlier held a meeting with the All-Party Parliamentary Group (APPG)-India in London, where UK MPs affirmed the country's solidarity with India in isolating Pakistan and enhancing security cooperation.

Key figures like House of Lords MP Lord Karan Bilimoria and former member of the UK Parliament Shailesh Vara also expressed unanimous cross-party support in the UK for India's response to the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack, alongside discussions on deepening India-UK ties in trade, security, and education, despite last-minute camera restrictions leading to phone recordings.

Blackman expressed the UK's condolences and support for India's anti-terrorism actions, emphasising India's desire for peace and questioning Pakistan's misuse of aid for military purposes, advocating for its use in health initiatives like polio eradication.

"We had a meeting and it's great to see the delegation from all parts of India... Everyone from the United Kingdom expresses their condolences and support for the people of India who've suffered this terrorist outrage... India wants peace and tranquillity between the two," Blackman stated.