Musk reignites conspiracy theory with Trump-Epstein claim

WASHINGTON: With one tweet linking Donald Trump with disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein, Elon Musk reignites a long-running conspiracy theory beloved of the US president's far right supporters.

The tech billionaire - who exited his role as a top White House advisor just last week - alleged Thursday that the Republican leader is featured in secret government files on rich and powerful former Epstein associates.

The Trump administration has acknowledged it is reviewing tens of thousands of documents, videos and investigative material that his "MAGA" movement says will unmask public figures complicit in Epstein's crimes.

"Time to drop the really big bomb: (Trump) is in the Epstein files," Musk posted on his social media platform, X, as a growing feud with the president boiled over into a vicious public spat.

"That is the real reason they have not been made public."