Trump says Musk 'has lost his mind,' won't speak to him

"The man who has lost his mind," is how Trump described Elon Musk indicating there is no mending the breakup between the partners in the immediate future.

Donald Trump has told US media outlet ABC News that he is "not particularly" interested in speaking to the tech billionaire yet. In a phone interview with the US news outlet Trump described Musk as "the man who has lost his mind."

"You mean the man who has lost his mind?" he asked, saying he was "not particularly" interested in talking to him right now.

He said Musk wants to talk to him, but he's not ready to talk to Musk.

Trump then talked for a couple of minutes about other things -- referring to inflation (down), foreign investment (up) and his plans for a visit to China (huge), an ABC News report said.

People close to Trump have described him as more sad than angry at Musk. One adviser who was with Trump on Thursday night said he seemed "bummed" about the breakup. And that's the way he sounded on Friday morning.