'Epstein bomb' tweet defused by Musk as Republicans stress need to revive bromance with Trump

Hours after Republican party faithfuls, fearing aftershocks from the Donald Trump-Elon Musk clash, urged the duo to smoke the peace pipe, the world's richest man has deleted the 'Epstein bomb' tweet that targeted the US President.

"Time to drop the really big bomb:@realDonaldTrump is in the Epstein files. That is the real reason they have not been made public. Have a nice day, DJT!" Musk had said in the deleted X post. It had been his biggest blow on a Thursday night (IST) that had seen the duo going for each other's jugular.

Many in the Republican party had expressed apprehensions after the faceoff that, at a minimum, it could come in the way of the passage of the "One big, beautiful bill" -- the Republicans' massive tax and border spending legislation -- championed by Trump and slammed by Musk.

"I hope it doesn't distract us from getting the job done that we need to," Representative Dan Newhouse, a Republican from Washington state, had been quoted as saying by the Associated Press.

"I think that it will boil over and they'll mend fences," Newhouse had hoped.

Musk began by holding his fire, posting about his various companies on social media rather than torching the president, and later pressed delete to consign the most contentious of his tweets against the US President.

Trump, for his part, departed the White House for his golf club in Bedminster, New Jersey, without stopping to talk to reporters who shouted questions about his battle with Musk.

Senator Ted Cruz, a Texas Republican, was another who had expressed the hope to Fox News host Sean Hannity on Thursday night "that both of them come back together because when the two of them are working together, we'll get a lot more done for America than when they're at cross purposes."

Senator Mike Lee, a Republican from Utah, also lent his support to a compromise formula.

Lee sounded almost pained on social media as Trump and Musk hurled insults at each other, sharing a photo composite of the two men and stressing, "But … I really like both of them."

"Who else really wants @elonmusk and @realDonaldTrump to reconcile?" Lee posted, later adding: "Repost if you agree that the world is a better place with the Trump-Musk bromance fully intact."

The signs now are that Musk at least may be paying heed to such a call. But whether the bromance will revive with the intensity it originally had or be a much colder acknowledgment by two superegos of each other remains to be seen.