From reality TV stars to a drug kingpin, Trump goes on pardoning spree rewarding loyalists

WASHINGTON: Reality TV stars. Former lawmakers. A sheriff. A nursing home executive. A drug kingpin. What do they have in common?

They are among the Americans convicted of crimes who have received pardons from US President Donald Trump since he took office in January.

And while US presidents have doled out questionable pardons in the past, Trump is doing so "in a bigger, more aggressive way with sort of no sense of shame," said Kermit Roosevelt, a law professor at the University of Pennsylvania.

"The pardon power has always been a little bit problematic because it's this completely unconstrained power that the president has," Roosevelt told AFP.

"Most presidents have issued at least some pardons where people look at them and they say: 'This seems to be self-serving' or 'This seems to be corrupt in some way.'"

But Trump is doling out pardons "that look like they're almost quid pro quo for financial donations," Roosevelt said.

Among those receiving a pardon was Paul Walczak, a nursing home executive convicted of tax crimes and whose mother attended a $1-million-per-plate fund-raising dinner at Trump's Mar-a-Lago home in April.