ChatGPT suffers global outage, disrupting access to millions

OpenAI's ChatGPT experienced an unexpected global outage on Tuesday, June 10, leaving many users unable to access the service via its app or website.

According to Downdetector, over 860 reports flooded in between 12:30 pm and 3:30 pm (IST), with users encountering technical difficulties. The unexpected disruption triggered a flood of posts on X, with frustrated users sharing screenshots of error messages. Many encountered a "Network error occurred" response when attempting to interact with the chatbot. It is still uncertain whether the outage is universal or limited to certain regions.

ChatGPT has experienced several outages throughout 2025, highlighting how disruptions remain a recurring issue with widely used AI services.

In January, a global outage left millions unable to access the platform, with most users encountering “Bad Gateway” errors. Further service interruptions followed in March, including two significant incidents that affected prompt generation and caused elevated error rates across multiple models.

OpenAI confirmed the outage on its status page, stating that both ChatGPT and Sora were affected, and said it was still investigating the issue without providing a timeline for a fix. Users were advised to check the company's status page for real-time updates on ChatGPT's operational status.