With the growing accessibility of artificial intelligence, people are increasingly turning to ChatGPT for emotional support and guidance—sometimes even as an alternative to therapy. According to a Business Insider report, many individuals use AI for life coaching, unpacking personal dilemmas, or simply as a non-judgmental space to process their thoughts.
From Reddit forums to TikTok trends, users are sharing tips on how to engage with ChatGPT for emotional well-being. Some "voice journal" into the platform, while others tweak its settings to mimic a therapist. It’s a tempting option: ChatGPT is free, available 24/7, and provides customized, in-depth advice in seconds.
A pocket-sized Therapist?
Rachel Goldberg, a licensed clinical social worker interviewed by Business Insider, noted that she wasn’t surprised to hear that people use AI for therapeutic purposes. She even had a client who regularly confided in ChatGPT alongside her in-person sessions.
The client described ChatGPT as “a little compass helping me go throughout my day.” When she needed to process something quickly without burdening her friends or therapist, the AI was there with instant feedback. It even identified emotional patterns she might not have noticed herself.
For many users, this convenience is ChatGPT’s biggest draw. Unlike traditional therapy, which requires appointments and financial investment, AI therapy is always available at no cost. Users can receive immediate validation, insight, and support without the wait.
There should be caution
Despite these benefits, mental health professionals warn against over-reliance on AI for emotional support. Business Insider highlights concerns from therapists, who worries that ChatGPT’s boundless accessibility could reinforce unhealthy behaviors, such as excessive reassurance-seeking.
For people with conditions like obsessive-compulsive disorder (OCD), ChatGPT might unintentionally worsen symptoms by constantly providing validation instead of encouraging emotional resilience. Unlike a trained therapist, AI does not track long-term behavioral patterns or challenge harmful thought processes.
Moreover, ChatGPT’s adaptability raises ethical concerns. The report noted that users can tweak the AI’s responses to align with their biases. For example, one person initially received neutral feedback but then adjusted the prompt to make ChatGPT highlight manipulative behaviour in another person’s text messages. The AI then reinforced their assumptions, potentially creating an echo chamber.
Losing the human touch
Even those who regularly use ChatGPT for emotional support acknowledge its limitations. The report highlights that AI lacks the human touch that comes with traditional therapy. Real-life therapists and friends bring personal anecdotes, humor, and nuanced understanding—things ChatGPT, despite its advanced language capabilities, cannot replicate.
Another major concern is data privacy. While ChatGPT provides instant feedback, it does not offer confidentiality in the same way as a licensed therapist. AI-generated responses are based on vast data sets, and while OpenAI states that user data is not stored long-term,there is still uncertainty about how information could be used in the future.
Setting boundaries with AI Therapy
Mental health professionals believe that AI can be a useful tool, but only with clear boundaries. experts suggests using ChatGPT for specific, low-risk concerns—such as advice on workplace communication or relaxation techniques—rather than deep emotional processing.
At the end of the day, AI therapy has its place, but it cannot replace human connection.