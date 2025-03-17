The rise of AI therapy: How people are turning to ChatGPT for emotional support

A pocket-sized Therapist?

Rachel Goldberg, a licensed clinical social worker interviewed by Business Insider, noted that she wasn’t surprised to hear that people use AI for therapeutic purposes. She even had a client who regularly confided in ChatGPT alongside her in-person sessions.

The client described ChatGPT as “a little compass helping me go throughout my day.” When she needed to process something quickly without burdening her friends or therapist, the AI was there with instant feedback. It even identified emotional patterns she might not have noticed herself.

For many users, this convenience is ChatGPT’s biggest draw. Unlike traditional therapy, which requires appointments and financial investment, AI therapy is always available at no cost. Users can receive immediate validation, insight, and support without the wait.