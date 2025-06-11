'Went too far': Musk says he regrets criticising Trump after public fallout

Days after a dramatic falling out, Elon Musk on Wednesday said he regrets his criticism of US President Donald Trump, signalling a possible de-escalation in their increasingly tense feud.

Taking to his social media platform X, Musk wrote: "I regret some of my posts about President @realDonaldTrump last week. They went too far."

The alliance between Trump and Musk -- a political marriage always destined to explode -- crashed in full public view last week, and at a speed that’s taken even close observers by surprise.

The row went nuclear, with Musk slinging insults at Trump and accusing him of being in government files on disgraced financier and Jeffrey Epstein, who died by suicide in 2019 while he faced sex trafficking charges.

Trump eventually hit back with the power of the US government behind him, saying he could cancel the Space X boss's multi-billion-dollar rocket and satellite contracts.

Musk later deleted the post linking the US President with Epstein.

Trump and Musk -- How it unravelled?

The wheels feel off with Musk criticising the centerpiece of Trump’s legislative agenda as an "abomination" which the president initially brushed off. But, Trump eventually let slip his disappointment in Musk.

"I'm very disappointed in Elon. I've helped Elon a lot... Elon and I had a great relationship. I don't know if we will anymore." he told reporters in the Oval Office as visiting German Chancellor Friedrich Merz looked on.

A hurt-sounding Trump, 78, noted in a 10-minute diatribe that it had been only a week since he hosted a farewell for Musk as he left the cost-cutting Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE).

The clash spiralled into a spectacular public break-up, with Musk lashing out on X and Trump hitting back on Truth Social, raising political and economic stakes on both sides.