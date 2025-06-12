'Wanted good relations, but something always went wrong': Yunus on India-Bangladesh ties

LONDON: Bangladesh Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus has said that his interim government wanted good relations with India, but "something always went wrong."

During an interaction with Chatham House think tank director Bronwen Maddox in London on Wednesday, Yunus addressed a wide range of issues including bilateral ties with India and the democratic roadmap for the country, starting with a 'July Charter' next month.

Maddox referenced an informal diplomatic note issued to India seeking deposed prime minister Sheikh Hasina's extradition and sought an update on the matter.

"This will continue. We want the whole process to be very legal, very proper. We want to build the best of relationship with India. It's our neighbour, we don't want to have any kind of basic problem with them," Yunus said.

"But somehow things go wrong every time because of all the fake news coming from the Indian press and many people say it has connections with policymakers on the top," he said.

"So, this is what makes Bangladesh very jittery, very, very angry. We try to get over this anger but a whole barrage of things keeps happening in cyberspace. We can't just get away from that... suddenly they say something, do something, anger comes back," he said.

"This is our big task, to make sure we can have at least a peaceful life to go on with our life. To create the life we are dreaming of," he added.