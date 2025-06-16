Israel and Iran trade strikes for a third day and threaten more to come. Over 230 are reported dead

In an indication of how far Israel was seemingly prepared to go, a U.S. official told The Associated Press that President Donald Trump nixed an Israeli plan to kill Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, who has the final say on all major policies, serves as commander-in-chief of the armed forces and controls the powerful Revolutionary Guard.

Israel, the sole though undeclared nuclear-armed state in the Middle East, has said this attack — its most powerful ever against Iran — was to prevent Iran from developing a nuclear weapon.

The latest round of talks between the U.S. and Iran on the future of Tehran's nuclear program had been scheduled Sunday in Oman but were canceled after Israel's attack.

Iran turns metro stations, mosques into bomb shelters

Claiming to operate almost freely in the skies over Iran, Israel said its attacks Sunday hit Iran's Defense Ministry, missile launch sites and factories producing air defense components. Iran also acknowledged Israel had killed more of its top generals, including the Revolutionary Guard intelligence chief, Gen. Mohammad Kazemi.

But Israeli strikes have also extended beyond Iranian military installations to hit government buildings including the Foreign Ministry and several energy facilities, Iranian authorities said, most recently sparking fires Sunday at the Shahran oil depot north of Tehran and a fuel tank south of the city.

The strikes raised the prospect of a broader assault on Iran’s heavily sanctioned energy industry that is vital to the global economy and markets.

Deputy Foreign Minister Saeed Khatibzadeh and other Iranian diplomats shared photos of the Foreign Ministry's offices and library laid to waste by shrapnel.