Israel-Iran conflict: Kolkata professor stuck in war-torn Tehran after calling off Mount Damavand expedition

KOLKATA: Forty-year-old Falguni Dey, an assistant professor at Women’s Christian College in south Kolkata and a passionate mountaineer, has been stuck in a hotel room in central Tehran for the last six nights. Exhausted and anxious, he is now desperately looking for a way to return home.

Dey said the constant sound of explosions from Israeli attacks at night and thick black smoke rising from bombed areas during the day have added to her fear and stress.

With money running out and no clear plan for evacuation, he is now considering a risky journey by land to a nearby country like Turkey, Armenia, Azerbaijan, Afghanistan or even Pakistan, from where he hopes to catch a flight to India.

“I had no intention of staying in Teheran for so long, and I barely have money left with me to sustain at this hotel where I am stuck. I can’t fetch money from home since the banks here are closed. I am the only Indian in my hotel and I have no evacuation promises from the Indian government so far. So, I have no choice but to take this decision of moving out by road and crossing over to a neighbouring country from where I can catch a flight back home. My local travel agent here has assured me of help in this,” Dey told PTI from Tehran.

Dey had arrived in Tehran on June 5 to climb Mount Damavand, the tallest volcanic peak in Asia at 5,610 metres. This was his third attempt at climbing a volcano, having already scaled Mount Kilimanjaro and Mount Elbrus in the past.

But a heavy snowstorm forced him to give up the climb just 400 metres below the summit. He returned to Tehran, only to find the city under attack.

“I returned to Tehran with a heavy heart. But the moment I set foot in the city, I realised something here was wrong. The city was being bombed and I was caught in the middle of an all-out war. I was scheduled to take my return flight the next day, but then the Iranian airspace had been shut down and all flights in and out of Tehran were cancelled,” Dey said.