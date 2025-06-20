LIVE | Israel-Iran conflict: Tehran, Tel Aviv trade fire for eighth consecutive day; Iran FM to meet EU officials

Israel and Iran continued trading airstrikes on Friday as the deadliest ever conflict between the archenemies entered the eighth day. The conflict was triggered by Israel's unprovoked attack on Iran's capital city, Tehran on June 13, killing several of its top military officials and senior scientists, in addition to at least 60 civilians, including 20 children. The death toll from Israeli strikes on Iran has crossed 639, while Iran's retaliatory strikes have killed 24 in Israel.

Israel, the sole but undeclared nuclear power in the Middle East, has said the attacks were intended to prevent Iran from developing a nuclear weapon.

Key developments:

1. Iran FM to meet EU officials: Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi was due Friday in Geneva to negotiate with European diplomats, the country’s first face-to-face talks in the crisis.

2. US intervention: The White House has informed that US President Donald Trump will make a decision on possible American involvement in the Israel-Iran conflict within the next two weeks. Meanwhile, The Wall Street Journal reported that Trump has privately approved plans to strike Iran but has not yet issued a final order.

3. Israel reiterates death threat to Khamenei: Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz blamed said Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei "absolutely should not continue to exist,” after an Iranian missile strike hit Soroka hospital in southern Israel, injuring 250 people, including 4 in critical condition.

4. Hezbollah signals intervention: Hezbollah’s Secretary-General Naim Qassem has broken his silence, releasing a lengthy statement expressing support for Iran against Israeli attacks and US threats.