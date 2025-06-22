Israeli strikes on Iran killed 865 people, wounded 3,396 others, says human rights group

DUBAI: Israeli strikes on Iran have killed at least 865 people and wounded 3,396 others, a human rights group said Sunday.

The Washington-based group Human Rights Activists offered the figures, which covers the entirety of Iran.

It said of those dead, it identified 363 civilians and 215 security force personnel being killed.

Human Rights Activists, which also provided detailed casualty figures during the 2022 protests over the death of Mahsa Amini, crosschecks local reports in the Islamic Republic against a network of sources it has developed in the country.

Iran has not been offering regular death tolls during the conflict and has minimized casualties in the past.

On Saturday, Iran's Health Ministry said some 400 Iranians had been killed and another 3,056 wounded in the Israeli strikes.