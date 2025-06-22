US bomb strikes on Iranian nuclear sites may not be enough to destroy them: Chinese experts

BEIJING: China's official media on Sunday criticised US bomb attacks on Iranian nuclear sites as a further step toward the abyss, while experts here said the American bunker-buster bombs used in strikes may not be enough to destroy Iran's nuclear plants hidden deep underground.

The US on early Sunday morning attacked Iran's Fordo, Isfahan and Natanz nuclear sites to destroy the country's nuclear programme.

US President Donald Trump said that the US military had carried out a "very successful" attack on three nuclear sites.

According to media reports, B2 stealth bombers were involved in the strikes on Iran's nuclear sites.

While China, which on Saturday called for a ceasefire between Iran and Israel to pause the war, is yet to officially react to the American airstrikes, a flash editorial in the state-run China Daily said the US unilateral military strikes targeting Iranian nuclear facilities constitute a reckless escalation and a flagrant violation of international law.

Such unilateralism undermines the rules-based international order and sets a dangerous "might-makes-right" precedent, it said.

The strikes have only served to push the situation further toward the abyss, it said.

Chinese experts said the true effectiveness of the American operation remains unclear, and that the strikes may not have been sufficient to completely destroy Iran's underground nuclear facilities.

Fordo's nuclear facility lies nearly 100 meters underground, making it extremely difficult to destroy completely with just one or two strikes, even using bunker-buster bombs, Li Zixin, an assistant research fellow at the China Institute of International Studies, told state-run Global Times.

Zhang Junshe, a military affairs expert, shared a similar view.

He said the first wave of US strikes may not have been sufficient to destroy Iran's underground nuclear facilities.