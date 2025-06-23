Iran’s underground enrichment site at Fordo is attacked again, Iranian state television says

DUBAI: Iran’s underground enrichment site at Fordo was again attacked on Monday, Iranian state television reported.

The report, also carried by other Iranian media, offered no word on damage nor who launched the assault.

However, Israel has conducted airstrikes throughout the day in Iran.

The United States launched a major attack Sunday on three Iranian nuclear sites, including Fordo, which required the use of sophisticated bunker-buster bombs.

Iran fired a salvo of missiles and drones on Monday at Israel while also warning the United States that its military has been given a “free hand” to attack American targets in the wake of the Trump administration's massive strikes on Iranian nuclear sites.

Meanwhile, the head of the United Nations nuclear watchdog said on Monday that “very heavy damage” is expected at Iran’s underground facility at Fordo after a U.S. airstrike there with sophisticated bunker-buster bombs.

With the strikes on Sunday on Iranian nuclear sites, the United States inserted itself into Israel’s war, prompting fears of a wider regional conflict. Iran said the U.S. had crossed “a very big red line” with its risky gambit to strike the three sites with missiles and 30,000-pound bunker-buster bombs.

Israel said its defense systems were operating to intercept the latest Iranian threat, which apparently targeted the north and central areas of the country, and told people to head to shelters. Iran described the attack as a new wave of its Operation “True Promise 3,” saying it was targeting the Israeli cities of Haifa and Tel Aviv, according to Iranian state television.

Explosions were also heard in Jerusalem. There were no immediate reports of damage.