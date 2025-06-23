LIVE | Israel-Iran conflict: Iran launches operation 'Annunciation of Victory' against US bases in Qatar, Iraq

Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) has officially confirmed that it launched a retaliatory missile attack targeting the American al-Udeid Air Base in Qatar, Iran’s Tasnim news agency reported.
Iran’s Tasnim news agency reported that Tehran has launched a missile operation targeting US military bases in Qatar and Iraq, in retaliartion to US strikes on its nuclear facilities.
The operation has been named "Annunciation of Victory."
An Israeli official was quoted by Axios as saying that Iran has launched 6 missiles at the US base in Qatar's Doha as multiple news agencies reported of hearing explosions in the city that houses the largest US military base in the region.
Israeli official tells me Iran launched 6 missiles towards U.S. bases in Qatar https://t.co/mBsOrJz8Yu— Barak Ravid (@BarakRavid) June 23, 2025
Explosions were heard across Doha after Qatar informed that it is temporarily shutting down its airspace for security reasons, AFP and Reuters reported, citing witnesses.
United Nations investigators on Monday said that Israel's strikes on Iran, particularly those targeting non-military sites, appeared to have violated international humanitarian law.
"Some attacks -- including the targeting of the headquarters of Iran's state broadcasting agency ... and the targeted killing of scientists – appear to have been carried out in violation of the principle of distinction under international humanitarian law," said the UN's Independent International Fact-Finding Mission on Iran, along with the UN's special rapporteur on the rights situation in the country.
The experts warned of the "extensive suffering" Israeli attacks are causing in Iran, voicing particular concern at the risk facing detainees held near sites being bombed.
The call came after Israel earlier Monday hit Tehran's notorious Evin jail, known to hold political prisoners, including a number of foreigners.
US President Donald Trump on Monday urged "everyone" to keep the oil prices down after the sudden surge triggered by reports suggesting a potential closure of the strategic Hormuz Strait by Iran as a response to Washington's attack on its nuclear sites.
"EVERYONE, KEEP OIL PRICES DOWN. I’M WATCHING! YOU’RE PLAYING RIGHT INTO THE HANDS OF THE ENEMY. DON’T DO IT!" Trump wrote on Truth Social.
Explosions were heard near the southwestern Iranian city of Ahvaz on Monday, the Fars news agency reported, as fighting raged between Israel and Iran for an 11th day.
Fars said the blasts were heard on the western outskirts of the city, which is the capital of Khuzestan province on the border with Iraq.
Qatar's foreign ministry on Monday informed that it is temporarily shutting down the country's airspace "as part of measures taken amid developments in the region."
The move is to "ensure the safety of citizens, residents, and visitors," the ministry said in a statement posted on X.
Qatar is home to the United States' largest military base in the region.
#بيان | الجهات القطرية المختصة تعلن عن إيقاف حركة الملاحة الجوية مؤقتاً في أجواء الدولة حرصاً على سلامة المواطنين والمقيمين والزائرين#الخارجية_القطرية pic.twitter.com/mRos4GZGkO— الخارجية القطرية (@MofaQatar_AR) June 23, 2025
US and UK has asked their citizens in Qatar to strengthen safety precautions as the world awaits Iran's potential retalitaion to US strikes on its nuclear facilities.
The U.S. Embassy in Qatar emailed a message to American citizens in Qatar on Monday advising them to take shelter in place until further notice, reported Reuters.
The message said the advice was "out of an abundance of caution."
Shortly after the British government also issued a similar advisory to its citizens in Qatar.
However, Qatar's foreign ministry spokesperson Majed Al Ansar on Monday said the advisories issued by the governments do not reflect any security threat in the country.
The security situation in Qatar is "stable," he said, adding that the country stands "ready to take all necessary measures to ensure the safety of citizens, residents, and visitors."
Ministry of Foreign Affairs Spokesperson @majedalansari : Advisory from a number of embassies to their citizens do not reflect the existence of specific threats#MOFAQatar pic.twitter.com/aNlHyFnJIW— Ministry of Foreign Affairs - Qatar (@MofaQatar_EN) June 23, 2025
Iran had earlier warned US that its military bases in the Middle East would be targeted if it joined Israel's war.
Iran's armed forces chief of staff Abdolrahim Mousavi vowed on Monday that the country would take "firm action" in response to US strikes on key nuclear sites.
"This crime and desecration will not go unanswered," said Mousavi in a video statement published on state TV, adding that "we will take firm action against the American mistake."
Norwegian PM Gahr Store has said that the US strikes on Iran's nuclear facilities have further complicated the situation in the Middle East and left the UN Security Council effectively paralysed.
"It is not in line with international law to carry out such an attack," Store said, Norway's NTB news agency.
Addressing whether the attack can be seen as self defence, he said, "International law provides the right to self-defense, but it is debatable whether this falls into the category of self-defence for the US."
"This conflict has no military solution. International law must be respected by all parties, including in this war. The latest attack does not remove the need for a lasting agreement in the long term, even if it becomes even more demanding now," he added.
The Israeli military on Monday asked the residents of Tehran to stay away from military sites and weapon production centres as it continued to strike the capital city.
In a message in Persian posted on X, the military asked civilians to stay way from “weapon production facilities, military headquarters and security institutions” linked to the government.
Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi in a letter to the UN Security Council President called the US strikes on Iran a "catastrophic aggression" which is "a flagrant breach of international peace and security but also poses severe humanitarian and environmental risks."
Urging the UN to hold the US government accountable for the "criminal attacks," Iran said it expects the emergency UN Security Council meeting to "issue a clear, firm, and unequivocal condemnation of the United States—particularly as a permanent member of the Council."
"As the guardian of the United Nations system, Your Excellency is expected to stand firmly against this blatant lawlessness and act of hostility toward peace. The world is watching. Inaction will not only exacerbate this crisis but also further undermine global security," the foreign minister said in the letter shared on X.
The Letter from Iran's FM @Araghchi, to UNSG & #SecurityCouncil President— Foreign Ministry, Islamic Republic of Iran 🇮🇷 (@IRIMFA_EN) June 23, 2025
Regarding the US Aggression Against Iran’s Peaceful Nuclear Facilities
In the name of God, the Most Compassionate, the Most Merciful
Your Excellency,
With reference to my previous letter dated 13 June… pic.twitter.com/XuNtAGnhph
Foreign oil firms including giants BP and Total evacuated some foreign staff from southern Iraq amid regional tensions, the state-owned Basra Oil Company said Monday.
"Firms operating in the fields of the Basra Oil Company have temporarily evacuated some of their foreign personnel" including British BP, French Total and Italian firm ENI, the company said in a statement, adding that operations were not affected.
The evacuations are due to the "security situation" in the region, AFP reported citing an official from the company.
Power has been restored in the Evin neighbourhood of Tehran after an outage caused by an Israeli strike that hit the supply system, reported Tasnim news agency.
NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte stressed that Tehran should not be allowed to have a nuclear bomb, as Israel and Iran exchanged fresh strikes on Monday.
"When it comes to NATO's stance on Iran's nuclear programme, allies have long agreed that Iran must not develop a nuclear weapon," said Rutte ahead of a NATO summit in The Hague.
Donald Trump thinks Iranians should overthrow their government if it refuses to negotiate on its nuclear program, but the US president is "still interested" in diplomacy, the White House said Monday.
"If the Iranian regime refuses to come to a peaceful diplomatic solution, which the president is still interested and engaging in, by the way, why shouldn't the Iranian people take away the power of this incredibly violent regime that has been suppressing them for decades?" Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said on Fox News.
The US Embassy in Qatar issued an alert on its website Monday urging American citizens in the energy-rich nation to “shelter in place until further notice,” reports The Associated Press.
Qatar, across the Persian Gulf from Iran, is home to Al Udeid Air Base, which hosts the forward headquarters of the U.S. military’s Central Command. Iran has threatened American forces at Al Udeid in the past, but not after Sunday’s strike, though state television has mentioned American bases in its broadcasts.
Qatar maintains diplomatic relations with Iran and shares a massive offshore natural gas field with Tehran.
After the US strikes in Iran, security officers at all US embassies and consulates had been instructed to conduct reviews of their post’s security posture and report back to the State Department by late Sunday. It wasn’t immediately clear if that was connected to the alert.
Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday slammed attacks on Iran as "unprovoked" and "unjustified" in a meeting with Tehran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, but did not announce any concrete support to his key ally in the Middle East.
Moscow is a crucial backer of Iran, but has not swung forcefully behind its partner even as the United States launched strikes on its nuclear facilities over the weekend.
Read the full story here
Israel's military said Monday it was striking command centres of Iran's powerful Revolutionary Guards and other domestic security forces responsible for "maintaining the regime's stability".
"These forces consist of various corps and command centers and are responsible, on behalf of the Iranian regime's military, for defending the homeland security, suppressing threats, and maintaining the regime's stability," it said in a statement.
You can read the story here.
The "Iranian dictator" will be punished with full force for attacking the Israeli home front, the Israel Defence Ministry said.
Ministry says Israel is now striking Iranian government targets in Tehran, including the notorious Evin Prison in the Iranian capital.
Other targets include the security headquarters of the paramilitary Revolutionary Guards, the city's Palestine Square, and the paramilitary Basij volunteer corps building, which is a part of the Revolutionary guard.
The EU's top diplomat warned Monday it would be "extremely dangerous" should Iran shut down the crucial Strait of Hormuz trading route over US strikes on its nuclear sites.
"Concerns of retaliation and this war escalating are huge," Kaja Kallas told reporters as EU foreign ministers met in Brussels for talks, with the Iran-Israel conflict high on the agenda.
"Especially the closing of the Strait of Hormuz by Iran is something that would be extremely dangerous and not good for anybody," she warned.
Analysts have said Iran may opt to retaliate to Washington's early Sunday attack by shutting the Strait, a waterway through which one-fifth of global oil output passes.
You can read the full report here
Russia is ready to help Iran in various ways, depending on what Tehran requests, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Monday. "Everything depends on what Iran needs," Peskov said in response to a question at a briefing. We have offered our mediation efforts. This is concrete.
"Peskov added that Russia has openly declared its stance on the Iran-Israel war, calling it an important form of support for Tehran. We have stated our position. This is also a very important manifestation, a form of support for the Iranian side," he said.
He also noted that Iran has been a recurring subject in recent talks between Russian President Vladimir Putin and former US President Donald Trump.
The topic of Iran itself was repeatedly discussed by the presidents during their recent conversations, Peskov told reporters.
Major oil producers Russia and Iraq on Monday expressed "concern" over volatility in world energy markets amid the spiralling conflict between Iran and Israel following US attacks on Iranian nuclear sites.
In a phone call between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani, the Kremlin said the two leaders "expressed concern about the emerging risks to global energy markets and emphasised the importance of continuing active cooperation within the OPEC+ format."
Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday slammed strikes on Tehran as "unprovoked aggression" and said Moscow was trying to help the Iranian people as he hosted Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi in Moscow.
"This is an absolutely unprovoked aggression against Iran," Putin told Araghchi, calling the strikes "unjustified" and adding that Russia was "making efforts to provide assistance to the Iranian people."
A suspected Israeli airstrike hit the gate of Iran's notorious Evin prison in Tehran, Iranian state television reported Monday.
Iranian media speculated the strike may be from a drone.
The report shared what appeared to be black-and-white-surveillance footage of the strike.
Israel did not immediately acknowledge carrying out the strike.
Evin also reportedly has specialised units for political prisoners and those with Western ties, run by Iran's Revolutionary Guard, which answers only to Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.
The facility is the target of both US and European Union sanctions.
Zelensky highlighted the military cooperation between Iran and Russia, and condemned Iran's complicity with Russia's ongoing attack on Ukraine.
In a post on social media platform Telegram, Zelensky stated, "Everyone in countries near Russia, Iran, and North Korea should think about whether they can protect lives if this coalition of killers remains and continues to spread terror."
Israel carried out a fresh strike on Iran's underground Fordo nuclear site south of Tehran, a media outlet in the country reported.
"The aggressor attacked the Fordo nuclear site again," Tasnim news agency reported, quoting a spokesperson for the crisis management authority in Qom province where the site is located.
Sirens sounded in several areas of northern Israel on Monday, after the army reported a fresh barrage of Iranian missiles, at least the third salvo in less than two hours.
"A short while ago, sirens sounded in several areas in northern Israel following the identification of missiles launched from Iran toward the State of Israel," a military statement said, adding in another statement about 10 minutes later that people were allowed to leave shelters.
Iran fired Eight missiles in four volleys in the first round of attacks in the past hour, says Israel's Ynet News outlet citing Israeli military.
It said that the Israli military intercepted most of the missiles but one of them landed near a strategic facility of the Israel Electric Company (IEC) in Southern Israel, disrupting electricity in the area.
The Israeli military said Monday it was striking targets in Tehran, where AFP journalists reported loud explosions on the 11th day of the Iran-Israel war.
The Israeli air force "began a series of strikes toward military targets in Tehran", a military statement said without elaborating.
Fordo attacked again: The Israeli military has confirmed it struck routes leading to Iran's Fordo enrichment facility to obstruct access just over a day after the US B-2 bombers dropped their bunker-busters there. US President Donald Trump had claimed the nuclear plant that had been built deep under the mountain had been "obliterated".
Fresh missile exchanges: Israel and Iran exchanged another round of attacks on Monday. Sirens sounded in Israel for half an hour, which was the longest alert since the war began. Israel military intercepted seven Iranian missiles, while one landed and caused power outage in Southern Israel. Meanwhile, Israeli strikes have caused massive explosions in Tehran. Iran's underground Fordo nuclear site was also hit in the strikes.
Regime change: President Donald Trump hinted Sunday at interest in regime change in Iran, despite several of his administration officials earlier stressing that US strikes on Iranian nuclear sites did not have that goal.
Death toll: Israeli strikes on Iran have killed at least 950 people and wounded 3,450 others, a human rights group said.
Iran warns of consequences: Iran threatens US bases in response to strikes on nuclear sites adding that the US "decided to destroy diplomacy" the Iranian military will decide the "timing, nature and scale of Iran's proportionate response.”
Impact unclear: The full impact of the U.S. strikes on Iran’s nuclear sites remains uncertain. UN nuclear chief Rafael Grossi said no one can currently assess the damage at the Fordo facility, meanwhile, satellite images show a crater at Natanz
Hormuz Strait closure looms: Iran’s parliament has backed a proposal to close the strategic Hormuz Strait, threatening global energy supply. A final decision is pending from the country’s top security body.
Global reactions: North Korea condemned the U.S. strikes as a violation of the UN Charter, blaming Israel’s “reckless valour” for regional tensions. Meanwhile, Australia backed the U.S. action, with Foreign Minister Penny Wong saying it supports efforts to stop Iran from acquiring a nuclear weapon. Several close U.S. allies urged a return to the negotiating table following American strikes on Iran that fueled fears of a wider conflict, while noting the threat posed by Tehran’s nuclear program.
Markets react: The price of oil rose and U.S. stock futures fell as global markets react to the U.S. strike against Iran. The price of Brent crude oil, the international standard, rose 2.6 per cent to USD 79 a barrel. U.S. crude rose 2.6% to USD 75.76 a barrel.
Iran's Red Crescent said an Israeli strike hit near its building in northern Tehran on Monday, as fighting between Iran and Israel raged for the 11th day.
"New attack around the Red Crescent... building," the emergency service said in a post on its Telegram channel accompanied by a video of smoke rising from the site of the attack.
An AFP journalist had earlier reported hearing loud explosions in the north of the Iranian capital.
Sirens wailed across Israel for over 30 minutes on Monday, as the military warned of multiple missile barrages launched from arch-foe Iran.
After the extended alert period in several areas of the country, the Israeli military later said civilians could leave shelters.
"Search and rescue forces are operating in several locations across the country in which reports of fallen projectiles were received," it added.
Loud explosions were heard in Jerusalem on Monday, after the Israeli military warned a fresh barrage of missiles had been launched from Iran.
Around 10 minutes after announcing the missiles had been identified, the military said "additional missiles were launched" towards Israel and urged people to take cover.
The Magen David Adom rescue service reported no immediate casualties.
Israel's military said sirens sounded in several areas across the country on Monday after missiles were fired from Iran, as the two foes traded fire for the 11th day.
"A short while ago, sirens sounded in several areas across Israel following the identification of missiles launched from Iran toward the State of Israel," an army statement said. AFP journalists in Jerusalem and the centre of the country received alerts on their phones warning of incoming missiles.
🚨Additional sirens sounding in central and southern Israel https://t.co/FoTgF36NPK— Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) June 23, 2025
Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi was due to hold "important" talks with key ally Vladimir Putin on Monday, 48 hours after a major US attack on Iran's key nuclear facilities.
Moscow is a crucial backer of Tehran, but has not swung forcefully behind its partner since Israel launched a wave of attacks on June 13, strikes that triggered Iran to respond with missiles and drones.
While Russia condemned the Israeli and US strikes, it has not offered military help and has downplayed its obligations under a sweeping strategic partnership agreement signed with Tehran just months ago.
Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Majid Takht-Ravanchi said Tehran will remain a “committed member” of the UN Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons (NPT), reported Al Jazeera.
Speaking to Entekhab news agency, Takht-Ravanchi said Iran would continue enriching uranium under the NPT framework, strictly for peaceful purposes and to meet the country’s energy needs.
The Israeli military said that it carried out air strikes on at least six airports in western, eastern and central Iran, according to a report by Al Jazeera.
In a statement posted on its Hebrew account on X, Israel also said that remotely-manned aircraft destroyed 15 Iranian aircraft and helicopters.
An image attached in the post listed the airports at Tehran’s Mehrabad, Mashhad, Dezful as among those targeted.
“The strikes damaged runways, underground bunkers, a refueling plane, and F-14, F-5, and AH-1 aircraft belonging to the Iranian regime,” it added.
“The Air Force disrupted the ability to take off from these airports and the operation of the Iranian army’s air power from them.”
צה״ל תקף שישה שדות תעופה באיראן: כלי טיס מאוישים מרחוק השמידו 15 מטוסי ומסוקי קרב של המשטר האיראני— צבא ההגנה לישראל (@idfonline) June 23, 2025
במסגרת המאמץ להעמקת העליונות האווירית בשמי איראן, צה״ל תקף שישה שדות תעופה של המשטר האיראני במערב, במזרח ובמרכז איראן.
בתקיפות נפגעו מסלולי המראה, דירים תת-קרקעיים, מטוס תדלוק,… pic.twitter.com/VBc4RwnWXI
Iran on Monday warned the United States of severe repercussions following US strikes on the Islamic republic's nuclear facilities, as the Iran-Israel war entered its 11th day.
"This hostile act... will widen the scope of legitimate targets of the armed forces of the Islamic Republic of Iran and pave the way for the extension of war in the region," said armed forces spokesman Ebrahim Zolfaghari.
"The fighters of Islam will inflict serious, unpredictable consequences on you with powerful and targeted (military) operations," he said on state television.
Israel's army said it was striking military sites in western Iran's Kermanshah on Monday, as fighting between the two foes raged for the 11th day.
The Israeli air force "is currently striking military infrastructure sites in Kermanshah in Iran", a military statement said.
Iran's judiciary said Monday it executed a man found guilty of spying for Israel, as fighting raged between the two countries for an 11th day.
"Mohammad-Amin Mahdavi Shayesteh was hanged this morning for intelligence cooperation with the Zionist regime," the judiciary said, using Iran's term for Israel.
Indian markets opened deep in the red on fresh geopolitical nerves and a crude-driven cost-push inflation outlook. With elevated risk aversion and economic uncertainty, investors are steering into safe assets, while traditional support levels are being tested.
US President Donald Trump's decision to unleash American air power on Iran makes a "mockery" of his own calls for the continuation of talks with Iran, the Congress said on Monday and slammed the Modi government for neither criticising nor condemning the US bombing and Israel's aggression.
The opposition party reiterated the absolute essentiality of immediate diplomacy and dialogue with Iran.
Australia closed its embassy in Tehran and evacuated staff and their families due to the “deteriorating security environment,” the Foreign Ministry said in a statement on Friday that also urged Australian citizens still in Iran to leave quickly.
Foreign Minister Penny Wong said she spoke with U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio and they agreed to work “closely” to prevent Iran from developing a nuclear weapon and to pursue peace.
“There is an opportunity … over the next two weeks for de-escalation, dialogue and diplomacy,” Wong said from Adelaide on Friday.
The price of oil rose and U.S. stock futures fell as global markets react to the U.S. strike against nuclear targets in Iran.
The price of Brent crude oil, the international standard, rose 2.6% to USD 79 a barrel. U.S. crude rose 2.6% to USD 75.76 a barrel.
US Secretary of State Marco Rubio urged China Sunday to help deter Iran from shutting down the Strait of Hormuz, a crucial trade route, following American strikes on Iranian nuclear sites.
"I encourage the Chinese government in Beijing to call them about that because they heavily depend on the Strait of Hormuz for their oil," Rubio said on Fox News.
North Korea condemned on Monday US strikes on Iran, calling it violation of the United Nations charter and blaming the tension in the Middle East on the "reckless valor of Israel".
China also condemned U.S. strikes on Iran, calling them a serious violation of international law that further inflamed tensions in the Middle East.
Meanwhile, Australia’s Foreign Minister Penny Wong said her government endorsed the U.S. strikes.
British Foreign Secretary David Lammy said the "situation in the Middle East remains perilous,” after meeting Thursday at the White House with his U.S. counterpart, Marco Rubio, and presidential envoy Steve Witkoff.
“At this time, no one, including the (International Atomic Energy Agency), is in a position to assess the underground damage at Fordo,” said U.N. nuclear chief Rafael Grossi.
Iran has said that the US "decided to destroy diplomacy" with its strikes on the country's nuclear programme and that the Iranian military will decide the "timing, nature and scale of Iran's proportionate response".
Iran’s U.N. Ambassador Amir Saeid Iravani told an emergency meeting of the U.N. Security Council that it called after U.S. strikes on three of its nuclear facilities that “Iran had repeatedly warned the warmongering U.S. regime to refrain from stumbling into this quagmire.”
He accused Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu of succeeding in getting U.S. President Donald Trump to do the West’s “dirty work” and hijack U.S. foreign policy, “dragging the United States into yet another costly and baseless war.”
Iravani called U.S. and Israeli aggression against Iran “a clear and flagrant breach of international law,”
He said that as Iran’s foreign minister held talks this week with several European counterparts, “the United States decided to destroy that diplomacy.”
“What conclusion can be drawn from this situation?,” Iravani asked. “From the perspective of Western countries, Iran must `return to the negotiating table.’ But, as Iran’s foreign minister mentioned, `how can Iran return to something it never left -- let alone.’
Australia’s Foreign Minister Penny Wong said her government endorsed the U.S. strikes.
“We support action to prevent Iran getting a nuclear weapon and that is what this is,” she said.
Her remarks to Channel Nine news Monday were firmer than an official statement supplied Sunday by her government immediately after the strikes that stopped short of backing President Trump’s measures.
“Ultimately we want to see de-escalation and diplomacy,” Wong said Monday.
She would not say whether Australian satellite communications or signals intelligence were employed by the United States. Both countries are members of the Five Eyes intelligence sharing partnership.
But Wong said the U.S. had been clear that “this was a unilateral strike.”
Satellite images analyzed Monday by The Associated Press appear to show at least one crater at Iran’s Natanz nuclear enrichment site after the United States targeted the underground portion of the facility.
A hole of around 5 meters (16 feet) could be seen in images taken by Planet Labs PBC and Maxar Technologies on Sunday after the American strikes. That hole sits directly over the underground portion of the site, which includes centrifuge halls.
Iran has offered no assessment of how much damage has been done at the site. Previous Israeli strikes destroyed an above-ground centrifuge hall, as well as all of the power equipment at the site, likely cutting its electrical supply.
United Nations chief Antonio Guterres warned Sunday against yet "another cycle of destruction" and retaliation following the US strikes on Iran's nuclear facilities, which he said marked a "perilous turn" in the region.
Iran on Sunday threatened US bases in the Middle East after massive air strikes that Washington said had destroyed Tehran's nuclear program, though some officials cautioned that the extent of damage was unclear.
President Donald Trump insisted Sunday that US strikes had destroyed Iranian nuclear sites, after other officials cautioned that the extent of damage was still unclear.
"Monumental Damage was done to all Nuclear sites in Iran, as shown by satellite images. Obliteration is an accurate term!" Trump wrote on social media, without sharing the images he was referencing.
"The biggest damage took place far below ground level. Bullseye!!!" he added.
Israeli strikes on Iran have killed at least 950 people and wounded 3,450 others, a human rights group said Monday.
The Washington-based group Human Rights Activists offered the figures, which covers the entirety of Iran.
It said of those dead, it identified 380 civilians and 253 security force personnel being killed.
Iran's ambassador to the United Nations on Sunday slammed the United States for its strikes on Iranian nuclear sites.
"The United States, a permanent member of this Council... has now once again resorted to illegal force, waged a war against my country, under a fabricated and absurd pretext: preventing Iran from acquiring nuclear weapons," Amir Saeid Iravani told the UN Security Council.
President Donald Trump hinted Sunday at interest in regime change in Iran, despite several of his administration officials earlier stressing that US strikes on Iranian nuclear sites did not have that goal.
"It's not politically correct to use the term, 'Regime Change,' but if the current Iranian Regime is unable to MAKE IRAN GREAT AGAIN, why wouldn't there be a Regime change??? MIGA!!!" Trump posted on his Truth Social platform.